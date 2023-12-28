BOSTON — During the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos joined a special group of college stars, including a former New England Patriot.

With 90 first-half rushing yards in BC’s postseason matchup against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs, Castellanos became the fifth quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) since 1996 to accumulate 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Among those five quarterbacks are Baltimore Ravens star and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson as well as former New England Patriots quarterback and wide receiver Malik Cunningham. Both quarterbacks accomplished that feat at the University of Louisville before reuniting with the Ravens this season when Baltimore signed Cunningham from the Patriots’ practice squad.

Castellanos’ dynamic play helped Boston College win six games and secure a bowl appearance for the first time since 2019 after their 2021 appearance was canceled due to COVID-19.

As for the Patriots, New England heads to Buffalo in Week 17 for another AFC East battle with the Bills.