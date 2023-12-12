Malik Cunningham’s brief Patriots tenure is over.

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday signed the undrafted rookie quarterback/wide receiver off New England’s practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cunningham confirmed the transaction in a statement to ESPN.

“I wanted to thank Mr. (Robert) Kraft and Coach (Bill) Belichick for giving me (an) opportunity to play with the Patriots,” Cunningham said. “I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from Coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time.

“I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me, and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

Cunningham appeared in one game for the Patriots, playing six snaps in a Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was elevated from the practice squad for each of New England’s last two games but did not play a snap in either.

Coaches praised Cunningham’s work ethic and improvement as he attempted to play two positions — plus special teams — after exclusively playing quarterback in college at Louisville.

Per NFL rules, the Ravens now must carry Cunningham on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks. The athletic 25-year-old will be an ideal developmental backup to former college teammate Lamar Jackson. Baltimore also has quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson on its roster.

Cunningham’s departure leaves the Patriots with three QBs: Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones and practice squadder Will Grier. Zappe started the last two games after Jones, the team’s original starter, was benched.

The Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Ravens will visit the Jaguars on “Sunday Night Football.”