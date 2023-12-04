“Special” and “world-class” were among the words used to describe Brad Marchand after the Bruins captain netted a hat trick Sunday night.

“Festive” can be added to the list as well.

As is tradition when a Boston player scores at a hat trick at TD Garden, Marchand picked up a souvenir from the slew of caps thrown onto the ice following his third goal. With the holiday season in full swing, Marchand’s decision didn’t require any deliberation.

“I saw a nice camo one that I went after right away and then someone saw a Santa hat,” Marchand told reporters after Boston’s 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, per The Hockey News’ Belle Fraser. “I’m a huge Christmas guy, so that was a no-brainer.”

It was an eventful weekend for Marchand, who shined in both legs of the Bruins’ back-to-back. One day before his trio of tallies against the Blue Jackets, the two-time NHL All-Star potted the game-winning goal in Boston’s thrilling road triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Black and Gold surely are hoping some extra time off doesn’t cool Marchand down. The B’s, who entered Monday tied for the NHL’s high mark in points, don’t play again until Thursday evening’s tilt with the Buffalo Sabres in Boston.