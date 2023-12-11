Bruins Look To Prioritize Routines In Rhythm-Changing Schedule

The Boston Bruins have not had the most consistent schedule in recent weeks.

Boston has endured multiple stretches of three games in four days as of late. After beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Dec. 2, the Bruins got three days off before hosting the Buffalo Sabres. After the lightly-extended break, the Bruins could not get back in rhythm in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo.

As the team has had to adjust to finding rhythm in schedule stretches, the Bruins continue to find that comfort level, as discussed by NESN’s Billy Jaffe with Andrew Raycroft on the “Morning Bru” podcast.

“Could they have had too much time off?” Jaffe questioned. “We talked about that on the postgame show. I understand there is that feeling that they’re out of their routine, but this wasn’t five or six days.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins did respond well two nights later with a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The short span benefited Boston as they earned a victory to bounce back.

Though the win was encouraging, the Bruins will look to find ways to weather the storm of various gaps in play as the schedule progresses.

With another three days off, the Bruins return to action on Wednesday night in New Jersey against the Devils to start another stretch of three games in four days.