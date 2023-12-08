The Boston Bruins fell short to the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss on Thursday night at TD Garden.

With the victory, the Bruins dropped to 17-5-3 while the Sabres improved to 11-14-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston entered the night with history on its side, having gone 10-0-1 in its previous 11 matchups against the Sabres, but even that wasn’t enough to spark the necessary momentum to dodge the loser’s column.

This time, there weren’t any late-game theatrics and that’s only because the Bruins squandered their chances of knotting the game up with an even score.

Aside from a second-period goal from Brad Marchand, that kept Boston from enduring its first shutout loss of the season, the Bruins showed little to no life on that end of the ice — and that came back to haunt the B’s in the final frame.

Buffalo right winger Victor Olofsson delivered the nail-in-the-coffin goal, scoring on a 2-on-1 to give the Sabres a-goal lead and leave 8:44 minutes left for the Bruins to fight back — which they didn’t.

The Bruins went scoreless for the first and third periods, turning a three-game winning streak into a head-scratcher following a presumed favorable matchup against a below-.500 Sabres team.

In the end, Boston failed to match Bufallo’s intensity, and a price was paid.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Olofsson provided the deflating third-period blow to Boston, giving the Sabres some handy insurance toward their pursuit to the finish line.

— Marchand gave the Bruins a chance, cutting the score in half before the start of the third period with his 12th goal of the season.

— Sabres goalie Devon Levi held Boston scoreless for two periods, finishing the night with 27 saves.

WAGER WATCH

Boston next gets set to host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.