Bruins’ Morgan Geekie Showing Traits Of Veteran Teammate

The Boston Bruins had plenty of positives to take away from Wednesday’s contest while falling in overtime in a 2-1 road loss to the New Jersey Devils.

For Boston, Morgan Geekie made his impact felt, scoring the lone goal of the game for the Bruins with just under 18 minutes on the ice in a solid performance.

On the latest episode of the “Morning Bru” podcast, NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft discussed Geekie’s elevated play against the Devils.

“I was more impressed with Morgan Geekie in this game than perhaps I expected to be,” Jaffe said. “I recently said that I thought he would be best suited on the right side of that fourth line. I thought he stepped up.”

In particular, Raycroft felt that Geekie’s play resembled the style of a younger Charlie Coyle, a key veteran of the Bruins’ current core.

“It finally clicked,” Raycroft said. “I’ve been trying to figure out what (his deal is). Is he a winger? Is he a center? He could be either of those on a really good team. He looked Charlie Coyle-like. Not flashy. Not going to shoot the puck a lot. If he gets inside position, he works the boards, then he affects the game. It’s the first time it really clicked.”

On the season, Geekie has three goals and five assists in 21 games for the Bruins, who remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins return to action on Friday night on Long Island to battle the New York Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Featured image via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images