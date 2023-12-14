The Boston Bruins couldn’t close out the New Jersey Devils and were dealt a 2-1 overtime loss Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

The Bruins dropped to 18-5-4 after the defeat while the Devils improved to 15-11-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

For two periods, Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins defense kept the NHL’s fourth-best scoring offense from finding the back of the net.

But in what has become a common theme for the Bruins this season, they couldn’t find the finishing touches needed to come out with a win.

Boston once again coughed up a third-period lead and tried to hang on in the extra frame but the Devils got chance after chance until they finally lit the lamp.

It’s hard to pin the loss on Swayman’s shoulders. In his first game in over a week, Swayman stonewalled the Devils for a majority of the contest, making 34 saves.

The Bruins were without both Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha for this one, but it still was a missed opportunity for the team wearing Black and Gold.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devils star Jack Hughes tallied the game-winning goal off a feed from Jesper Bratt 2:47 into overtime.

— Morgan Geekie opened the scoring for the Bruins late in the first period when he controlled a puck in front and beat Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek. It was Geekie’s third goal of the season.

Geekie gets em goin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7eFNoriEzv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 14, 2023

— Dawson Mercer leveled the score for the Devils just 2:34 into the third period. Former Bruin Erik Haula and Alexander Holtz assisted on the goal.

UP NEXT

The Bruins stay in the tri-state area as they take on the New York Islanders on Friday night. Puck drop from UBS Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.