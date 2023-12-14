The Boston Bruins couldn’t close out the New Jersey Devils and were dealt a 2-1 overtime loss Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

The Bruins dropped to 18-5-4 after the defeat while the Devils improved to 15-11-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
For two periods, Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins defense kept the NHL’s fourth-best scoring offense from finding the back of the net.

Story continues below advertisement

But in what has become a common theme for the Bruins this season, they couldn’t find the finishing touches needed to come out with a win.

Boston once again coughed up a third-period lead and tried to hang on in the extra frame but the Devils got chance after chance until they finally lit the lamp.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

It’s hard to pin the loss on Swayman’s shoulders. In his first game in over a week, Swayman stonewalled the Devils for a majority of the contest, making 34 saves.

The Bruins were without both Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha for this one, but it still was a missed opportunity for the team wearing Black and Gold.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME
— Devils star Jack Hughes tallied the game-winning goal off a feed from Jesper Bratt 2:47 into overtime.

— Morgan Geekie opened the scoring for the Bruins late in the first period when he controlled a puck in front and beat Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek. It was Geekie’s third goal of the season.

— Dawson Mercer leveled the score for the Devils just 2:34 into the third period. Former Bruin Erik Haula and Alexander Holtz assisted on the goal.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the over/under for the game at 6.5 with -140 odds on the Under. The Under easily cashed as a $100 wager on it would have netted a total of $171.43.

UP NEXT
The Bruins stay in the tri-state area as they take on the New York Islanders on Friday night. Puck drop from UBS Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

More NHL:

Bruins Notes: Jeremy Swayman Stands Tall In Return For Boston

About the Author

Greg Dudek

Digital Content Producer

An award-winning journalist that has covered nearly everything under the sun for over a decade. Also, an anointed NESN.com media day maven.

More From Greg

In This Article

Featured image via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images