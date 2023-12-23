Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Compete Level’ Vs. Jets Guided Ugly Loss

The Boston Bruins had nothing showing from their offense, dragging them down in a brutal 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Boston’s chances of leaving Winninpeg victorious were quickly dragged after the Jets netted four consecutive goals with no issue. The Bruins, nearly shutout, applied minimal pressure to Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who only needed to stop 13 shots by the end of the second period — which he did.

That lack of offensive firepower coupled with an extremely motivated effort on both sides of the ice from the Jets ensured Boston’s chances to climbing back wouldn’t come to life.

“I think our compete level (was the biggest dissapoinment). We didn’t win enough 1-on-1 battles to start in the face-off circle and it just spiraled downhill from there,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… We gotta come and we gotta play Bruins hockey. We gotta play to our identity.”

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, more than anyone else from Boston’s side, was put in a very unfavorable spot. No justice was done by Swayman’s attempt at guarding the net as even though he saved 28 Winnipeg shots, the Jets still netted five past the 25-year-old — tying a season-high in goals allowed by Swayman.

“To have this trend that’s happening now that we’re getting scored on in the last minute is unacceptable,” Swayman told reporters postgame, per NESN. “So we’re gonna do everything we need to do, talk about it as a team, and really dial it in, in the last minute for sure.”

Swayman added: “There’s so much more opportunity to make things better.”

Boston, now 19-6-6, still leads the Atlantic Division.

Here are more notes from Friday’s Bruins-Jets game:

— Boston dropped to 9-1-2 in games against Western Conference teams and to 2-5-1 when trailing to begin the third period.

— Charlie McAvoy took an early trip to Boston’s bench in the third period after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. McAvoy got drilled by Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry, but did return shortly after.

— In Swayman’s last five starts, he’s gone 2-12 with a .935 save percentage, allowing 1.97 goals per game.

— Boston has lost now three in a row.

— The Bruins return to action on Saturday night, facing the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.