The Boston Bruins wasted no time attacking the scoreboard during Saturday’s homestand finale with the Arizona Coyotes.

After an ice-cold start — Arizona outshot Boston, 9-1, in the first 6:46 minute of the first period — in pressuring Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, the Bruins ignited a fuse. Boston’s David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle went back-to-back, giving the B’s a 2-0 lead in just 48 seconds.

Could you get a better start than that?

Boston cleaned up its early short-term mess of not getting shots on Arizona’s net, saving its best for the timely moments.

Story continues below advertisement

Pastrnak’s team-leading 15th goal of the season came unassisted as the 27-year-old successfully took possession of the puck off a face-off in Arizona’s zone and found the upper left-hand corner of the net with ease.

Starting with some spaghetti 🍝 pic.twitter.com/6khTGSTA9f — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2023

Off another turnover in Arizona’s end, Trent Frederic set up Coyle with a picture-perfect feed, allowing the 31-year-old to find a gap in the bottom right-hand part of the net. Coyle also notched his 10th of the season in the process.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston entered the afternoon battle in search of a comeback win, fresh off Thursday night’s uncharacteristic loss to the Buffalo Sabres.