The Bruins were perfectly positioned to take advantage of an advantageous matchup against a subpar Sabres team, but that didn’t prove to be enough for Boston to extend its winning streak to four on Thursday night.

In squandering a chance at building on their recent momentum, the Bruins were handed a 3-1 loss from the Sabres at TD Garden, dropping Boston to 2-4-1 this season when trailing after the first two periods.

There was a clear difference in urgency and intensity between the two sides, which allowed Buffalo to position Boston to play catch-up, creating a deficit the Bruins weren’t able to dig themselves out of — even after Brad Marchand sliced the lead to 2-1 in the second period.

“I thought they were hungrier than us,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It came down as that simple. I thought that Buffalo was winning the 50-50 battles, they were killing us on the draws and you’re chasing a game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery added: “We definitely didn’t have the energy or the juice we usually have.”

Boston still skated away with an Atlantic Division-best 17-5-3 record, but when considering the Sabres are in contention for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, it puts the loss in a more daunting perspective. The Bruins had chances to muster up a rally, but didn’t and Buffalo took advantage of that, giving the B’s one of their biggest head-scratching losses thus far.

“I felt we weren’t willing to work for our offense,” Montgomery explained. “We weren’t willing to put it in and go to work. It takes a lot of work to be a good forechecking team and tonight we just didn’t have that.”

That’ll book Boston for the loss column any given night, regardless of who they face on the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are more notes from Thursday night’s Bruins-Sabres game:

— The Bruins entered the night having compiled a 10-0-1 record in their previous 11 games with the Sabres.

— Linus Ullmark suffered his first career loss to the Sabres in five matchups, although the save percentage remains strong at .945. Buffalo netted a dagger goal right past Ullmark in the third period and applied pressure all three periods, firing off 35 shots on goal.

“It wasn’t that bad, I think,” Ullmark told reporters postgame, per NESN. “They wanna create a lot of chaos, obviously and they wanna put a lot of bodies in front (of the net). But I think we did a good job of coming back and start sorting out better and better as the game went on.”

Story continues below advertisement

— Charlie McAvoy made an early departure in the third period after colliding with Buffalo’s JJ Peterka. McAvoy did not return.

— Marchand, who prevented the Bruins from getting shut out by the Sabres with his 12th goal of the season, is now responsible for scoring each of Boston’s last five goals.

— In search of a bounce-back victory, the Bruins will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.