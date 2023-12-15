Cavaliers Guard Set To Miss Multiple Weeks After Injury Vs. Celtics

Cleveland’s 116-107 defeat to the Celtics was one of just several losses the Cavaliers suffered on Thursday night on their way out of Boston.

While trailing the Celtics by double figures in the third quarter, Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland underwent a costly injury. The 23-year-old, who stands at 6-foot-1, collided with Boston’s 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis during a drive to the basket, prompting a trip to Cleveland’s locker room for a medical evaluation before returning.

Yet, despite finishing the night with 19 points, two rebounds and three assists, Garland still suffered a fractured jaw. After undergoing a CT scan early Friday morning, the Cavaliers announced that Garland will undergo surgery requiring a four-week absence from the team — piling on to Cleveland’s dissapointing 13-12 start during a three-game losing streak.

Darius Garland left the game after being hit in the face. He has returned to the bench area. #LetEmKnow | @cavs pic.twitter.com/yW1jQhboEy — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 15, 2023

Cleveland is now left undermanned moving forward, also losing center Evan Mobley with a knee injury which will also require surgery. Averaging a double-double (16 points, 10.5 rebounds) thus far, Mobley could miss an even much more extended period from the floor than Garland amid recovery.

That’ll pose a massive challenge for Cavaliers head coach J.B Bickerstaff who doesn’t feel Cleveland is that far off from making its presence felt in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re still waiting to be complete, but I think we’ve shown what we’re capable and the level we can play at,” Bickerstaff told reporters postgame on Thursday night. “… I think we’re not far, but it’s just gonna take the commitment from one another to get there.”

Seated as the ninth seed in the East, the Cavaliers have split their last 10 games at 5-5, including two losses to the Celtics.