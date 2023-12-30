Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has High Praise For This ‘Ultimate Teammate’

With both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford sidelined in the second half of a back-to-back, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gave Luke Kornet the start for the first time in two years.

Kornet recorded 20 points, including the tiebreaker to help the Celtics defeat the Toronto Raptors to extend their home unbeaten streak to 16 on the season.

“Luke’s another one of those guys. He’s a professional,” Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Shows up to work every day, plays his role and it was awesome to watch him play.”

Jaylen Brown, who missed the Celtics game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, fed Kornet the ball to break the 116 tie with 32.5 seconds remaining in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s the ultimate teammate,” Brown told reporters, per team-provided video. “Great locker room guy. Gets along with everybody. He’s funny, kind of just uplifts everybody even in moments when we don’t want to laugh.

“Then on the court, he’s just reliable. He’s always in the right spot. Does his job. Screens, rolls, plays hard, gets those offensive rebounds. Steps up in games like today, and he had a great game today. Luke is the ultimate teammate.”

Kornet, who appeared in his first game for Boston since Dec. 12, finished with eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while only committing one turnover in 33 minutes of playing time in the Celtics win.

Mazzulla said he had complete faith in his team, regardless of who is playing on any given night.

Story continues below advertisement

“Before the game, I said to the locker room, this was another opportunity,” Mazzulla said. “I don’t care who we’re playing against or what the starting lineup is or what the bench is, I got complete trust and confidence in the character of our locker room because of who they are. I think we can win any game no matter what.”

The Celtics won’t have much time to enjoy the victory as they head on the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve.