The Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors, 120-118, on Friday night at TD Garden to maintain their unbeaten run at home (16-0).

With the win, the Celtics improved to 25-6 while the Raptors fell to 12-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston, better than any other game, flexed its depth muscle — and it was a massively encouraging showing.

With no Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford available, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla needed to get creative. That meant running with a starting lineup of Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet — a unit that’s only played together for two minutes previously throughout the 30 games played before tip-off.

That’s not an ideal spot to be in, however, even set back by a trio of key injuries, Boston gave Toronto plenty of problems all throughout regulation.

In the first half, the Celtics were flawless as can be, and Brown played leader, doing so with flying colors. The two-time All-Star was stellar, scoring 24 points while shooting 8-for-10, including 5-for-6 from 3-point territory to help Boston take a 68-53 lead to begin the third quarter.

The second half was nearly as spectacular. Toronto clawed all the way back from a deficit that reached as much as 20 points while the Celtics got off to a cold start, going 2-for-10, to begin the fourth quarter.

Turning a once-blowout into a nail-biter in crunch time, White once again came up in a huge spot, delivering a critical 3-point basket with 3:09 minutes left to play. Boston gained a huge sense of energy and momentum, (barely) closing out the Raptors to avoid a nearly-blown opportunity to remain in the win column on a night where the Celtics were once again put to the test.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown was Boston No. 1, notching a double-double by scoring 31 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brown shot 11-of-16 from the field and also dished out six assists.

— White was both clutch and efficient, pitching in 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists on the offensive end while also recording three steals and two blocks on the defensive side.

— Toronto’s Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 30 points and 10 rebounds, knocking down a career-high seven shots from beyond the arc.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics, winners of five straight, will next head to San Antonio for a New Year’s Eve battle with the Spurs on Sunday. Tip-off from Frost Bank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.