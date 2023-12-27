Deion Branch Believes Bill Belichick’s Future Remains With Patriots

For most of the 2023 season for the spiraling New England Patriots, the future job status of head coach Bill Belichick has been the central conversation topic.

At 4-11 with two games remaining this season, change appears to be needed in some capacity for the Patriots, whether that be through personnel or coaching, or both. Is that change moving on from the legendary coach?

As Robert Kraft prepares to make that decision after the season, players in the New England locker room still gravitate to Belichick and play hard for him.

Given his extensive legacy and the impact he continues to make, one former Patriot believes that Belichick remains the right man for the job in New England.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Branch played seven seasons for Belichick in New England. The Super Bowl XXXIX MVP knows what the 71-year-old means to the team and knows he can still win.

“Knowing Coach Belichick and the man and coach he is,” Branch told NESN.com. “The respect that he’s earned in the NFL and from the players on that team. Coach Belichick will be the head coach next season, and so on and so forth. I think that Coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft have an amazing relationship.”

If Belichick does indeed return for the 2024 season, it would be his 25th season at the helm. Even given the struggles of the team over the last four years, Branch believes that the adversity is something that Belichick can overcome.

“Those guys will make things work,” Branch added. “They’ll get through this. It’s a rough patch. This is a position that no one in the country nor Patriots fans are used to being in. Now, everybody is pulling hairs thinking that it’s over.”

With a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and plenty of cap space to spend with this offseason, Branch believes Belichick can get the Patriots back on track entering next season.

“This will be a totally different team next season,” Branch added. “They will get through this.”

As for the current Patriots, New England heads to Buffalo for a rematch with the Bills after a dramatic 29-25 win in October.