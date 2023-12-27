Last month, Robert Kraft reportedly was set on parting ways with Bill Belichick after this season. But the Patriots owner might be wavering.

During a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported that Kraft is “conflicted” on how to handle Belichick. Bedard added that Kraft’s indecision has less to do with Belichick leading New England to recent victories, and more to do with whether he really has the conviction to fire a legendary head coach.

“I don’t think winning two of the last three against teams going nowhere — to me, that doesn’t change what’s fundamentally wrong with the football program of the Patriots,” Bedard said. “However, I will say that, making calls the last day or so and talking to people … I think Robert is making calls and talking to people that know of the Patriots’ football program. … I did talk to one person who said that they think that Robert is quote-unquote conflicted at this point. And I think that, all things being equal … I do think that the Krafts had settled on, ‘We need to move on after this season.’ I do think there’s a difference between making that decision and Robert actually going through with it. Actually sitting down with Bill and saying, ‘I think it’s time for us to go different ways.’ … I do think that it’s gonna be hard for Robert to ultimately pull the trigger.”

Bedard added: “I think Robert Kraft is conflicted about what to do about Bill Belichick. And, at this point, I don’t rule anything out.”

Bedard’s intel arrived shortly after fellow BSJ columnist Mike Giardi reported Belichick recently has expressed doubt about his Patriots future while speaking with assistant coaches.

One thing is clear: With the end of the regular season fast approaching, speculation surrounding Belichick’s job status only will increase. New England will finish the 2023 campaign with a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home matchup with the New York Jets.