Dodgers Add More Star Power, Pull Off Blockbuster Deal With Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added more proof to the saying that the rich get richer.

On the same day that the team introduced star Shohei Ohtani after signing a record deal, the Dodgers acquired frontline starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

After being available on the trade market, Glasnow heads to arguably the winner of the offseason in the Dodgers. The righty was solid in 21 starts last season, going 10-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 120 innings. He joins a talented rotation, which includes Walker Buehler and Ohtani when he is ready to pitch after Tommy John surgery in 2025. When healthy, Glasnow can definitely lead a rotation as an ace.

The Dodgers also get quality outfield depth in Margot, who emerged as an impact player for the Rays.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca head back to Tampa Bay in the deal. As an solid reliever over the last two seasons, Pepiot could be the next relief project for Tampa Bay.

With two headlining additions as they wait on a decision from Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it’s hard to imagine any other team besides the Dodgers will open the 2024 season as World Series favorites.