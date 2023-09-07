The Boston Red Sox finished their division clash with the Tampa Bay Rays in underwhelming fashion, falling 3-1 on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 72-68 while the Rays improved to 85-55.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had no answer for the Rays, specifically in the batter’s box.

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow was phenomenal, tying a career-high 14 strikeouts through six innings of work. Aside from the third inning, in which the Red Sox scored once, Boston’s offense was no scoring threat. Everyone in the lineup was struck out at least once, six starters went hitless and the Red Sox went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position — making a division clash a mere walk in the park for the Rays.

The outpour of strikeouts from Boston ended at 17 in total.

The Rays weren’t nearly as jaw-dropping on the other end of the diamond, but a three-run rally versus Boston starter Nick Pivetta was more than enough to reach the finish line.

That capped off a missed opportunity for the Red Sox to snag a series win, falling short for a ninth time in 11 matchups against Tampa Bay this season. Boston also didn’t do any justice by its run at the American League Wild Card, which continues to fade a little more through each late-season loss.

Sitting five games back of the final playoff spot in the AL, the clock is ticking.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Glasnow stole the show, going six innings while holding the Red Sox to just one run off three hits, racking up 14 K’s in the process. That marked the third time in 17 starts made this season in which the right-hander has recorded 11-plus strikeouts in a single start, giving the Rays an unmatched push to put Boston away.

— Connor Wong finished responsible for keeping the Red Sox from being shut out. The 27-year-old went 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple to break open the score in the third inning.

— Isaac Paredes struck the Red Sox in the fourth inning, launching a go-ahead home run to put the Rays on top. That gave Paredes No. 28 of the season as the Tampa Bay infielder reached base three times, drawing two walks.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Trevor Story recording a stolen base at +500. Story cleared those odds and increased his season total to six in the fifth inning, swiping second base with no throw from Tampa Bay catcher Rene Pinto. A $100 wager placed on Story’s wheels would’ve resulted in a $600 total payout.

ON DECK AT NESN

With an off-day Thursday, the Red Sox will get a breather before opening up a seven-game homestand, beginning with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET