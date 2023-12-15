Dominant Win For Raiders Quickly Turns Into Former Patriots Party

Even with Josh McDaniels out as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders still mark a landmark of “Patriots West.”

With interim head coach Antonio Pierce leading the team, the Raiders demolished the Los Angeles Chargers, 63-21, on Thursday night in primetime.

Of the nine touchdowns Las Vegas scored, four of them had New England connections with former Patriots finding the end zone.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers hauled in an impressive 22-yard touchdown catch before tossing the third touchdown pass of his career to Davante Adams with the game out of reach.

Former Patriots running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden broke free on the ground, rushing for a 26-yard score on a direct snap.

Finally, on the defensive side, the most recent New England player in cornerback Jack Jones jumped a screen pass, intercepting the ball and scoring on a 16-yard return.

Though the win meant plenty for the Raiders, New England’s fingerprints are all over the game given Thursday’s playmakers.

Las Vegas improves to 6-8 on the season, going 3-3 since the firing of McDaniels. With a number of former Patriots on the roster, the Raiders also beat New England back in Week 6.

As for the Patriots, they get set to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.