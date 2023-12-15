Jakobi Meyers brought a diverse skillset to the Patriots during his four seasons in New England.

The 2018 undrafted free agent became another former quarterback to play receiver in Foxboro and have his arm put back to use.

During the 2020 season, Meyers threw a pair of touchdown passes to Rex Burkhead and Cam Newton in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets.

Now catching passes for the Las Vegas Raiders, Meyers had to remind his new team that he can still sling it.

Jakobi Meyers to Davante Adams and fantasy managers everywhere are celebrating!!! pic.twitter.com/bofgbK1YZx — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 15, 2023

Without a blowout lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, Meyers caught a lateral behind the line of scrimmage before throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to star wideout Davante Adams.

His third career touchdown pass helped the Raiders extend their lead to 49-0.

As the Raiders look to cruise to win No. 6, the Patriots prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.