This Potential Patriots Target’s Draft Stock Reportedly On Rise

The Patriots could go a number of different directions with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is currently slated No. 2 overall even after New England’s Week 14 win.

But if the Patriots miss out on the two top signal-callers, widely considered to be Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, perhaps they could select one whose draft stock reportedly is on the rise.

Jayden Daniels, the LSU quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, is creeping up the NFL draft board, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

“He learned to the point where he saw so much improvement this year. He’s a bonafide first-round pick, but then as the process goes on they’ve said, ‘We can see him going up in the top 15, even the top 10 at some point,'” Glazer reported on FOX Sports pregame coverage Sunday.

Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels' draft stock is on the rise 📈@JayGlazer has more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QWdhOdk8r8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit is among those who would be on board with the Patriots drafting Daniels. The well-known football analyst said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he believes Daniels will be the “steal of the draft.”

“If you don’t have the first or second pick — I don’t know where he’ll go or what he’s done with his workouts — but if you put him in (Gillette Stadium) with Bill Belichick and that defense and you get a weapon or two to go with those tight ends, there’s a lot to like,” Herbstreit said.

With the Arizona Cardinals currently on their Week 14 bye, the Patriots will maintain the No. 2 overall pick for the time being.