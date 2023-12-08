The Patriots have multiple options in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while a quarterback is at the top of most fans’ wish lists, New England might not go the route many analysts expect them to.

New England’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football” didn’t significantly hurt its chances to earn a top-two pick. It doesn’t completely rule out the Patriots for either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but a top-two pick would allow more leverage to take a quarterback.

Amazon Prime and “College GameDay” analyst Kirk Herbstreit has his eye on an LSU Tigers star.

“I think Jayden Daniels is going to be the steal of the draft,” Herbstreit said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. ” … All of you guys are going to have your NFL gurus on for the draft. And they’re all going to fall in love with Drake Maye, and they’re all going to fall in love with Caleb Williams. And I’m just telling you, before the personal workouts and combine workouts, the guy to look out for is Jayden Daniels. With the way the NFL game is trending, the style that it is with the quarterback, the ability to create and improvise and throw ball on the run and just be that guy, it’s Jayden Daniels. If you don’t have the first or second pick — I don’t know where he’ll go or what he’s done with his workouts — but if you put him in (Gillette Stadium) with Bill Belichick and that defense and you get a weapon or two to go with those tight ends, there’s a lot to like.”

Daniels led the country with a 208.1 passing efficiency and threw for 40 touchdowns with four interceptions to go with 3,812 passing yards. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, which is why he is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

If he does win the Heisman, that likely would vault him up draft boards, and The Athletic had him in the top 10 in its mock draft in late November. It’s unlikely Daniels will sneak up on anyone, but it might serve Patriots fans well to familiarize themselves with him, especially if he suits up on New Year’s Day against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.