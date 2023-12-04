The New England Patriots do not have many silver linings in a lost season, falling to 2-10 after a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Chargers in Week 13.

The one thing that the franchise can look forward to? Their current path to a top draft pick next spring.

The Patriots moved into the No. 2 pick in the draft order after a win for the Arizona Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Down the stretch, New England seems to be in solid position to maintain that draft standing.

Chance to earn No. 1 or No. 2 pick, through late afternoon window. Per ESPN Analytics.



Bears via Panthers 93%

Patriots 60%

Cardinals 22%

Giants 9%

Commanders 8%

Bears 3%

Jets 3%

Titans 1% — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 4, 2023

According to ESPN Analytics, the Patriots now have a 60% chance to get one of the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, as reported by Seth Walder.

New England certainly has some tough battles ahead with the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and a pair of AFC East rematches with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. If losses pile up for the Patriots, their draft pick could stay where it is.

The Patriots have not held a top-two selection in the draft since 1993, where they took Drew Bledsoe, serving as the franchise quarterback prior to the emergence of Tom Brady.

The Patriots prepare for another important task on a short week against the Steelers on Thursday.