The Boston Red Sox will see plenty of Craig Kimbrel in 2024 as the right-handed closer and 2018 World Series champion agreed to terms with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Kimbrel, 35, signed a one-year deal worth $12 million, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The contract also includes a $13 million club option, including a $1 million buyout for the 2025 season.

Baltimore entered the offseason as the perfect landing destination for Kimbrel. The Orioles desperately needed to explore the reliever market after Félix Bautista — who won the American League Reliever of the Year award in 2023 — underwent Tommy John surgery in October, which should sidelined him for the season. Kimbrel has experience pitching in the AL East and is fresh off an All-Star season of his own with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Welcome to Birdland, Craig! pic.twitter.com/9BXpqCyTT2 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 6, 2023

The nine-time All-Star recorded 23 saves, pitching to a 3.26 ERA with the Phillies while also surrendering just two earned runs through 12 innings in September.

That momentum didn’t transfer when the stakes were raised and Philadelphia embarked on its run toward a return trip to the World Series, however. Kimbrel, in fact, imploded when it mattered most, overshadowing a still-solid campaign through his post-prime stretch.

Kimbrel pitched to a risen 6.00 ERA with an 0-2 record in seven playoff appearances in 2023, most notably responsible for blowing Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Orioles are coming off an AL East-best 101-61 season, and like Kimbrel, will also seek October redemption in 2024.