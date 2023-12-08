Ex-Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez Viewed As ‘Great’ Addition To Diamondbacks

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of his five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, which worked out perfectly after the left-hander snagged an even better payday from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Rodriguez and the defending National League champion Diamondbacks reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal, ending any and all speculation of where the 30-year-old would sign this offseason. Not to mention it also helps bolster an Arizona starting rotation that fell three wins shy of a World Series victory a little over a month ago.

“He’s almost figured out his game and has figured out how to stick with that same arsenal, stick with that same routine and guys haven’t been able to figure him out,” ex-big leaguer Xavier Scruggs told MLB Network Radio on Thursday. “And I think that’s gonna be something I look to transfer over to a Diamondbacks rotation.”

Scruggs added: “You look at that Diamondbacks offense and they’re gonna benefit from that. You look at the bullpen and they’re not gonna be taxed from a guy like Eduardo Rodriguez. To me, I think this a great move for the future of the Diamondbacks, who just coming off a World Series, are looking at, ‘OK, what are the ways we can get better?’ It starts with starting pitching.”

Rodriguez didn’t get to taste the postseason in 2023, but has the experience under his belt having already made 11 postseason appearances — all during his time with the Boston Red Sox.

Arizona’s pitching staff last season finished 20th in ERA (4.48) among all MLB teams and 11th in earned runs allowed (714).

Meanwhile, Rodriguez went 13-9 in 26 total starts, finishing with a career-best 3.30 ERA as Detroit’s leader in total innings pitched (152 2/3) in 2023.