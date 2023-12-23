It isn’t all that uncommon for Boston Celtics fans to make their presence felt on the road, but they were especially noticeable in Saturday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

In fact, it was enough to get under the Clippers’ skin.

Los Angeles forward Terance Mann addressed the crowd prior to the Clips’ final home game before Christmas. It was meant to be a gesture of good will during the holiday season, but he made sure to slip in a clear message to the fans in attendance.

“There’s a lot of green in here,” Mann admitted, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “I don’t like that.”

It’s an odd situation, as the Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to play at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night. That forced the NBA to schedule the matchup at 12:40 p.m. PT. There’s also the fact that Boston will be playing against the Lakers in the same arena on Christmas.

That set up quite the opportunity for fans in Boston, who could not only get away from the cold weather during the holiday season, but catch a couple of Celtics games in the process.

It’s doubtful Lakers fans will allow them to fill up the same arena on Monday, however.