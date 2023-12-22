Celtics Indecisive On Jayson Tatum Returning For Matchup Vs. Clippers

Jayson Tatum sat out while the Celtics conquered the Kings with an explosive offensive output on Wednesday night, sending Boston right back to the win column with a still-Eastern Conference-best 21-6 record.

Taking a cautious approach with a day-to-day-level ankle injury, Tatum hasn’t been ruled out, but also hasn’t been given the green light for Saturday evening’s battle with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tatum was an active participant during Friday’s light team workout. And walking away without a thumbs up or thumbs down, the Celtics will wait it out and make their decision in the early hours ahead of tip-off, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Before suffering the ankle injury at the 7:55 mark in the first quarter during Boston’s loss in Golden State to the Warriors, durability was far from a concern regarding Tatum. The 25-year-old hadn’t missed a game yet and even after taking a trip to the locker room on Tuesday night, Tatum still returned to play the remaining three quarters plus overtime.

Granted, the effects of a sprained ankle were very evident, which Tatum himself acknowledged in hindsight.

Going Tatum-less, Boston struck Gold in search of a winning formula in Sacramento. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sat back as the offense toyed with the Kings at the start of the third quarter and proceeded to drain a season-high 22 shots from 3-point territory — going 52.4%.

Obviously, expecting that to be the standard under said circumstances is unrealistic. But that doesn’t mean Boston’s depth — Derrick White’s All-Star-caliber emergence, Kristaps Porzingis getting it done on both sides and Al Horford pitching off the bench — can’t navigate the storm of another Tatum absence if necessary.

Much like the Celtics, the Clippers have also defended their home court well, going 11-3 as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.