Malik Cunningham was presented a better opportunity than the New England Patriots were providing and went for it.

Cunningham on Tuesday confirmed he is signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the Ravens were signing Cunningham off the Patriots’ practice squad. Cunningham now will finish the season in Baltimore, a team currently competing for the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoffs.

Cunningham offered a statement through Schefter:

“I wanted to thank Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me (an) opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them. I wanted to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from Coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime.

“But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me, and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

Cunningham now joins a quarterback depth chart headlined by Lamar Jackson. It almost certainly will be harder to see the field than it was when he was behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in New England. However, even with New England’s uncertainty behind center, Cunningham played just six offensive snaps for the Patriots this season. Those six snaps came in one game.

A product of Louisville, Cunningham played alongside Jackson for one season with the Cardinals. The 25-year old, who re-wrote the record books during his collegiate tenure, signed with Patriots as an undrafted free agent.