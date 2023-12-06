After the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Celtics from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, ESPN posted a graphic on Instagram highlighting Jaylen Brown’s performance over the last two Boston matchups.

Brown attempted 43 field goals and registered zero assists in Boston’s matchups with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

“Jaylen Brown been gettin’ ’em up the last two games,” the caption read with the watching eyes emojis.

In the Celtics’ 125-119 victory over the Sixers, Brown shot 40% from the field going 8 for 20, scoring 20 points. The 27-year-old put up 30 points in Boston’s 122-112 loss to the Pacers on Monday night by connecting on 14 of 23 shot attempts.

Brown clapped back at ESPN when he replied to the post.

“Y’all corny watch the game,” Brown wrote.

While it’s unclear if Brown was commenting directly to ESPN or the variety of comments under the post comparing him to Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr and Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Thomas.

There were plenty of comments defending the Celtics star as well.

“Posting this after he put up 30 on 60% shooting is nuts,” The Celtics Fan Page wrote.

Boston will be back in action on Friday night when they host the New York Knicks at TD Garden. The Celtics lead the regular-season series 2-o by defeating the Knicks 108-104 at Madison Square Garden to kickoff the 2023-24 season and 114-98 at TD Garden last month.