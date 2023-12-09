Jaylen Brown rarely blows a gasket, but the 27-year-old might’ve never been as fired up as he was after being ejected from Friday night’s Celtics-Knicks matchup.

In the fourth quarter, Brown picked up his first technical foul and headed back to Boston’s bench, but not without voicing his displeasure with the officials. Brown got chatty from a distance, prompting the officials to assess a second technical foul and eject him from the game with 7:19 minutes left and the Celtics ahead, 119-107.

That only provoked Brown to lose control and attempt to approach the official. Several members of Boston’s staff, including security, intervened to deescalate the situation.

WATCH: Jaylen Brown has been ejected vs. Knicks pic.twitter.com/HHU0BaHm7j — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 9, 2023

It marked Brown’s first career ejection and the 23rd and 24th technical fouls throughout his eight-year NBA career.

Story continues below advertisement

Initially, Brown got charged for a personal foul on Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. Disagreeing with the call, Brown protested, leading to the first tech. Much like last Friday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers — in which Jayson Tatum got tossed in the third quarter — the officials, once again, had a quick whistle.

Brown finished the night with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field with four assists in 27 minutes played.

Boston managed to weather the storm, defeating the Knicks 133-123, to maintain its Eastern Conference-best 16-5 record.