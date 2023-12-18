Jayson Tatum Impressed By Celtics’ Last Four Home Wins Vs. Tough Teams

The Boston Celtics improved to 20-5 on the season and 14-0 at home after sweeping a pair of two-game series against Eastern Conference opponents Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

In the finale of the four-game set, the Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown, who dropped 31 points in Boston’s 114-97 win over Orlando, while Jayson Tatum led the way in the first three matchups, averaging 27 points per game.

“This was a challenging week,” Tatum told reports on Sunday, per the team. “Throughout the course of the season, we always talk about we’ve got a long way to go. A lot of things we can work on, which is true, but what we did this week was impressive.”

Even though the Celtics were riding a three-game winning streak heading into the two-game miniseries with the Magic, Boston was shorthanded in the opening matchup with Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet all sitting out with injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like, I’m not certain that last year we would have won all four of these games,” Tatum said. “Playing two really good teams that present different challenges. Teams especially Orlando, that we struggled with in the past. Especially Friday — we had three bigs out and the way that we played in that game and figured it out to win. Winning these four games at home, it was impressive and I was proud of the way we played.”

Tatum wasn’t discounting what the Celtics accomplished last season when he said he didn’t think the squad would’ve swept the four games.

“I think we learned from our mistakes,” Tatum said. “We learned from things that we didn’t do so well in the past year. We apply them just a little bit better this year from game to game.”

Brown noted the common theme with this season’s Celtics team versus last has been the unselfish play up and down the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like it’s all about the role and the opportunities that you’ve been given,” Brown said, per the team. “(…) On this team, it’s clear that I don’t need to score 30 points a game. That would be great, but we’ve got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the cup that are playing well.”

The Celtics look to extend their five-game winning streak when they head out West to take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.