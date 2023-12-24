Jayson Tatum Shouts Out Daniel Theis After Posterizing Ex-Celtic

There was a loud reunion at the rim Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Jayson Tatum wasted little time proving his missed game Wednesday night was a precautionary measure more than anything. The Celtics star’s banged-up left ankle didn’t stop him from driving the baseline late in the first quarter and throwing down a right-handed slam.

Daniel Theis tried to prevent Tatum’s dunk, but the Los Angeles Clippers big man ended up on the wrong end of a posterization. After Tatum’s 30-point outburst at Crypto.com Arena, the four-time All-Star took to Instagram to apologize to his former Boston teammate.

It was a rough day at the office for Theis and the rest of the Clippers. Boston’s 37-point win marked Los Angeles’ second consecutive blowout loss following its nine-game win streak.