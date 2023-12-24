There was a loud reunion at the rim Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Jayson Tatum wasted little time proving his missed game Wednesday night was a precautionary measure more than anything. The Celtics star’s banged-up left ankle didn’t stop him from driving the baseline late in the first quarter and throwing down a right-handed slam.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/24, 5:02pm
Boston Celtics
BOS
-147
Mon 12/25, 5:00 PM
BOS -2.5 O/U 234.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Los Angeles Lakers
LAL
+124

Daniel Theis tried to prevent Tatum’s dunk, but the Los Angeles Clippers big man ended up on the wrong end of a posterization. After Tatum’s 30-point outburst at Crypto.com Arena, the four-time All-Star took to Instagram to apologize to his former Boston teammate.

It was a rough day at the office for Theis and the rest of the Clippers. Boston’s 37-point win marked Los Angeles’ second consecutive blowout loss following its nine-game win streak.

Story continues below advertisement

More Celtics:

Jayson Tatum Shouts Out Daniel Theis After Posterizing Ex-Celtic

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Image