Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got ejected a week ago. On Friday night, it was Jaylen Brown’s turn.

Brown picked up the first ejection of his eight-year NBA career in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 133-123 win over the New York Knicks at TD Garden. He picked up a quick technical foul after voicing his displeasure for being called for a reach-in foul on Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley with 7:19 remaining.

It seemed like the situation would end there with Brown being subbed out, but as Brown made his way toward the end of the Celtics bench, he got one last word in and was tossed. Brown’s frustrations really boiled over at that point, as he made his way back onto the court to try to confront the referee before being held back.

Joe Mazzulla offered insight into what got Brown the first technical and the Celtics head coach certainly was surprised that Brown got reprimanded from the officials in the fashion that he did.

“The ref told me that he gave him the first technical because Jaylen said, ‘Don’t call that weak ass (expletive),'” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “I’ve been on the sidelines in the NBA for five years and I’ve seen players act and say things that are way more disrespectful than that.”

Mazzulla didn’t comment much on Brown’s second technical, but made it known that he was biting his tongue and disagreed with the call.

“I’m doing everything I can to not cost myself $25,000,” Mazzulla said.

Brown, who wished he got his money’s worth for his ejection, finished the contest with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting to go along with four assists.