Justin Turner Calls Out Analyst For ‘Terrible’ Shohei Ohtani Take

A Major League Baseball analyst’s oversight at the expense of a pioneer did not sit well with Justin Turner.

Ben Verlander recently broke down Shohei Ohtani’s monumental new contract in Los Angeles, which the FOX Sports personality called “the most important signing in Dodgers history.” The take prompted a response from Turner, who countered by highlighting one of the most impactful athletes of all time.

“There is no #17 without #42. Come on man #SMH #JackieRobinson #ComeOnMan #TerribleTake,” Turner posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turner, a Long Beach, Calif. native who played nine seasons with the Dodgers, also gave flowers to Hall of Fame pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

“Or how about #34? He brought an entire displaced fan base back to #TheRavine #IfYouHaveaSombrero…,” the 2020 World Series champion posted.

The Dodgers’ $700 million investment in Ohtani proved to not be the club’s only massively expensive move of the offseason. Ten days after the Ohtani bombshell, Los Angeles brought in the dual threat’s countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year pact.

Featured image via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images