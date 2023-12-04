Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday confirmed what was expected.

Mitchell Trubisky will serve as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback when the Steelers host the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.” Trubisky stepped in for Kenny Pickett on Sunday afternoon after Pickett exited with a high-ankle sprain.

The Steelers ultimately suffered a 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. (That helped the Patriots, too.) Trubisky went 11-for-17 for 117 yards and one touchdown.

“Mitch has been positioned to get the work,” Tomlin told reporters Monday, per the team. “I’m comfortable with our ability to prepare and win this football game. I take it one week at a time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tomlin also confirmed Pickett had surgery Monday morning to speed up his recovery. The head coach noted Pickett’s injury is not expected to be season-ending, but it was reported it will sideline him for multiple weeks.

Pittsburgh is a 6-point home favorite against New England with the total set at an astoundingly low 30.5.