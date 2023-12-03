Sunday was another awful day for the Patriots, but there was a shimmering silver lining to all the rain-soaked despair in New England.

The Patriots began Week 13 with the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But after suffering a 6-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, then watching the Arizona Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England now owns the No. 2 overall pick.

The Patriots can’t finish any higher or lower in the draft order this week despite whatever happens Sunday and Monday night. They also now are at least two losses clear of each team occupying spots four through 10, increasing their chances of landing a top-three selection.

Earning a top-three pick would give New England an opportunity to draft quarterbacks Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, or receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Here’s the current top-five order for the 2024 NFL Draft, via Tankathon:

1. Chicago Bears (via 1-10 Carolina Panthers)

2. New England Patriots (2-10)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

4. Washington Commanders (4-9)

5. Chicago Bears (4-8)

New England will visit the Steelers on Thursday night, while the Cardinals will enjoy their bye week. Due to holding a sizable lead in the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, the Patriots nearly are guaranteed to hold onto the No. 2 pick through next weekend even if they beat Pittsburgh.

After playing the Steelers, New England will finish its 2023 schedule with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. If the Patriots win fewer than two games the rest of the way, they are guaranteed to finish with no worse than a top-three pick.

See, don’t you feel better now?