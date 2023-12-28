Carrying a cornerback group ravaged by injuries, the Patriots on Wednesday made a move to improve their depth at the position.

New England successfully put in a waiver claim for Marco Wilson, who was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. A 2021 fourth-round pick, Wilson appeared in a combined 43 games for Arizona dating back to his rookie campaign, including all 15 contests the Cardinals have played to date this season.

Wilson’s overall performance in the desert wasn’t terribly inspiring, but he now has a chance to make a name for himself in New England. The 24-year-old, as evidenced by his social media activity Wednesday, is grateful for his new opportunity with the Patriots.

“God is great,” Wilson captioned a post to his Instagram story.

If Wilson wasn’t claimed by Bill Belichick and company, he was going to have a chance to start fresh elsewhere in the NFL. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans both put in a waiver claim for the Florida product but had a lower priority number than New England.

Should Wilson, who was assigned jersey No. 19 on Thursday, suit up Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, his first game with the Patriots will be a very challenging one. The Bills’ passing attack can present significant problems and quarterback Josh Allen found great success against New England in recent years.