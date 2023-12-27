The Patriots’ secondary is getting a late-season addition.

New England on Wednesday claimed cornerback Marco Wilson off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

To make room for Wilson on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed running back Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve.

Drafted in the fourth round out of Florida in 2021, Wilson was a starter for Arizona in all three of his NFL seasons. The 24-year-old recently fell out of the Cardinals’ defensive game plan, however, only playing on special teams over the final four games before his release on Tuesday.

Claiming Wilson adds another body to a Patriots cornerback room that’s been besieged by injuries and departures this season. Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones have been on injured reserve since October; Jack Jones was released in November; J.C. Jackson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last week; and Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade both were treated for injuries during Sunday night’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Wilson, who’s best known for being penalized for throwing an opponent’s shoe during a 2020 Florida-LSU game, has three interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles in 43 career NFL games (37 starts).

Stevenson, New England’s lead back, missed the last three games after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The move to IR officially ends his season.

The Patriots have two games remaining: at Buffalo this Sunday and home against the New York Jets next weekend.