The Red Sox reworked their outfield depth via a pair of trades over four days.

Boston shipped out Alex Verdugo on Tuesday when the club traded the eighth-year outfielder to the New York Yankees in exchange for three pitching prospects. Craig Breslow and company then shifted to the buyer side of the spectrum Friday when they sent two pitchers to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Tyler O’Neill.

The trade marked the end of O’Neill’s St. Louis tenure, which dated back to 2018 and included two Gold Glove Awards. The day after the deal was completed, the 28-year-old used Instagram to say goodbye to the Cardinals and look ahead to his new chapter with the Red Sox.

“For all the special memories, thank you St. Louis,” O’Neill captioned the post. “Boston, let’s get it!”

It remains to be seen how O’Neill will be utilized by the Red Sox, who still have a vacancy in right field following the Verdugo trade. That said, the 2013 third-round pick boasts a skill set that should allow him to have an important role in Boston barring injury.

With O’Neill now aboard, he joins a Red Sox outfield group that also includes Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder.