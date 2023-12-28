NFL Legend Highlights ‘Only Question’ With Patriots’ Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe has impressed a bit for the Patriots since taking over for Mac Jones, but does the NFL sophomore actually have what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the league?

That’s a question Kurt Warner believes still is without an answer. Warner, who was on the NFL Network call for Zappe’s impressive performance last Sunday in Denver, has become more familiar with the 2022 fourth-rounder after exchanging texts late in the summer. Warner knows Zappe possesses many attributes necessary for a QB1, but he’s still unsure about one facet of the 24-year-old’s game.

“That to me, is the only question with Bailey. I think he’s really smart. He knows what he’s seeing. He knows how to play the game. The only question I have is his skillset at a level where he can elevate his team, and make those throws consistently at this level,” Warner told MassLive’s Karen Guregian. “If you can, then I believe you have the ability to be a starter in the National Football League. If you can’t, then those guys are relegated to really good backups, who can come in and give you what you need for a game or two, but probably won’t be able to carry you week in and week out.”

Zappe might only have two opportunities left to convince the Patriots he’s worthy of legitimate starter consideration. And if the Western Kentucky product shines Sunday against Buffalo against a highly motivated Bills team, New England might be inclined to include Zappe in its 2024 quarterback equation.