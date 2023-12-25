While calling Bailey Zappe’s fourth start of the season for NFL Network, Kurt Warner dropped an interesting nugget about the second-year Patriots quarterback.

Warner revealed on Sunday night’s game broadcast that Zappe texted him earlier this season. He had a question for the QB-turned-analyst, who toiled in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before eventually winning a Super Bowl and becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“Did you ever have those times where you wondered if you belonged in the league?” Zappe asked, according to Warner.

Zappe was asked about that interaction after the Patriots pulled out a pulse-pounding 26-23 road win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was right after I got cut,” he told reporters in Denver, per the team. “At that point in time, that was the worst thing I’d ever had happen to me in my football career. Me and him have built a relationship at the combine and everything to where I texted him because I know he’s been through a lot. It wasn’t a very easy career for him coming into the league. He had to do a lot of things, and he had to overcome a lot of adversity.

“So I just reached out to him, just kind of picked his brain about it, and I’m glad I have somebody like that — outside, of course, my coaches that I go to — that I can pick their brain.”

Warner said Zappe told him he’s “in a better spot right now” when the two spoke during a pregame production meeting.

Zappe’s path to becoming an NFL starter wasn’t as winding as Warner’s, but this has been a trying sophomore season for the 2022 fourth-round draft pick. He was cut out of training camp, began the season on the practice squad and didn’t make his first start until Week 13 after the Patriots finally pulled the cord on Mac Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old has yet to prove he deserves a permanent starting gig in the NFL, but Sunday’s outing was his best of the season. He completed 25 of 33 passes for 256 yards, threw two touchdown passes with no interceptions, and led a game-winning drive to set up Chad Ryland’s tiebreaking 56-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

Asked after the game to reflect on his preseason release, Zappe replied: “It’s part of it.”

“I understand, back then, the decision that was made,” he told reporters. “I respect it and everything. If I had a time machine, of course, I would go back and change everything, but you don’t. Now we’re here. I’m going to be where my feet are and enjoy this win and enjoy the game-winning kick that Chad made.”

The Patriots, who likely cost themselves a shot at a top-two draft pick by winning on Sunday, have two games remaining. They’ll face the Bills in Buffalo on New Year’s Eve before hosting the New York Jets in Week 18.