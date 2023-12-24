The New England Patriots are in the festive spirit ahead of their Christmas Eve matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Upon arrival to Empower Field at Mile High, several Patriots showed up with Christmas outfits for the holiday game.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott sported a well-designed red suit jacket while punter Bryce Baringer wore a Santa hat to get in the spirit, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Among the veterans, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy rocked a green sweatshirt featuring Christmas ornaments.

Denver got a touch of snow Sunday morning, though the game forecast is clear and will just miss an extra layer of holiday atmosphere.

The Patriots and Broncos kickoff from Denver at 8:15 p.m. ET.