The Patriots and Broncos are set to square off in a Christmas Eve matchup at Empower Field.

New England, 3-11, is looking to rebound from last Sunday’s deflating home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver, meanwhile, is 7-7 and looking to stay in the AFC playoff hunt after getting blown out last week by the Lions in Detroit.

The Patriots will roll with sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe, who’ll make his fourth consecutive start over Mac Jones. The Broncos once again will be led by veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson.

Will New England pick up a surprising victory, or will Denver take care of business on its home field? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Broncos online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 24, at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

