Patriots Elevate Tight End, Forgotten Draft Pick For Bills Matchup

It took nearly two full years, but New England Patriots offensive lineman Andrew Stueber might finally get the opportunity to suit up in the NFL.

He likely isn’t counting his chickens, though.

The Patriots elevated Stueber and tight end Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. It’s the second elevation of the season for Sokol, but the first for Stueber, who has spent each of the last two years working his way toward the game day roster.

It’s been a long road for the 24-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but failed to participate in organized team activities, minicamp or training camp during his rookie season. In fact, a post-draft injury prevented him from returning to the field until last Christmas.

He made plenty of improvements throughout the early portion of this season, but had yet to get the nod from New England’s practice squad.

He could actually find himself playing, as the Patriots will enter their Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills with plenty of questions on the offensive line. Trent Brown (illness) and Tyrone Wheatley (knee) were removed from the injury report during the week, but New England has opted to utilize a rotation at tackle throughout the last month.

Hunter Henry (knee) is listed as questionable, so it’s likely Sokol’s elevation was made in the event Bailey Zappe’s top target is unavailable, much like Week 16.

The Patriots and Bills will kick things off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.