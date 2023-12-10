Patriots Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After Week 14 Result

The path is dead for the New England Patriots.

The 3-10 Patriots were mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts. New England has four regular-season games remaining, including the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Week 15.

Despite the fact the Patriots earned a Week 14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football,” New England maintains the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals are on their Week 14 bye, which means the Patriots will keep that draft slot after the conclusion of Week 14.

It marks the second straight season and third time in the last four the Patriots won’t be reach the postseason. New England has not won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.