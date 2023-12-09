FOXBORO, Mass. — Robert Kraft must have known he would face some Patriots-related conversation when he appeared on ESPN’s “College Gameday” prior to America’s Game between Army-Navy at Gillette Stadium. But the Patriots owner might not have been prepared for Pat McAfee’s no-so-subtle sentiment.

“I don’t envy your position,” McAfee told Kraft on Saturday morning, as seen on ESPN. “What’s all about to happen. We all know. We don’t need to talk about it.”

Kraft didn’t offer a verbal response, instead shaking McAfee’s hand before departing the set.

It’s fair to assume McAfee’s notion is in regards to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick, who reportedly has one year remaining on his contract, has been the subject of rumors throughout New England’s underwhelming season. Many believe Belichick and the Patriots could part ways this offseason.

“We like to win, so we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning,” Kraft said prior to McAfee’s response.

The 3-10 Patriots are fresh off a Week 14 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.