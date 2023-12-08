At 2-10 and with a struggling offense, nobody saw the New England Patriots getting off to a fast start by taking a 21-10 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Bailey Zappe tossed a trio of touchdowns to get the offense going with by far the best half for the unit all season. Hunter Henry had a pair of scores while Ezekiel Elliott had the game’s first score on a receiving touchdown in the red zone.

A number of New England figures expressed their thoughts on the game, including Patriots-turned-Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, who endorsed Zappe’s performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zappe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 8, 2023

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had flashbacks of his era of the offense, given that Zappe became the first New England passer since Tom Brady to throw for three touchdowns in the first half, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“Are the Pats back?” Edelman asked on X.

Are the Pats back? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 8, 2023

Even current players such as Matthew Judon, who is on injured reserve with a bicep injury, expressed his support for the Patriots while watching the game, per his Instagram story.

