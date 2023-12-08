PITTSBURGH — JuJu Smith-Schuster. Tyquan Thornton. Jalen Reagor. Malik Cunningham.

Those will be Bailey Zappe’s available wide receivers Thursday night as the Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Demario Douglas (concussion), Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) and DeVante Parker (knee) all were inactive for the Week 14 matchup, leaving the Patriots extremely shorthanded at wideout in Zappe’s second start of the season.

The Patriots’ four available receivers — a list that includes Cunningham, an undrafted rookie practice squadder who splits his time between wideout and quarterback — have a total of 33 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown this season.

Story continues below advertisement

If you include tight end Mike Gesicki, whom head coach Bill Belichick has referred to as a de facto receiver, they have a combined receiving line of 54-419-2. Thirty-one individual NFL players have more catches this season, and 75 have more receiving yards.

Losing Parker, who was listed as questionable entering Thursday, is an especially tough blow for Zappe. The 30-year-old was the QB’s top target in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, catching four passes for a game-high 64 yards.

Pressure will be on Smith-Schuster, the Patriots’ lone established wideout, to produce in his return to Pittsburgh. The ex-Steeler has been a major disappointment since signing with New England, catching just 25 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown in his first 10 games for the franchise.

Also inactive for New England:

Story continues below advertisement

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

CB Shaun Wade

OT Vederian Lowe

RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game despite lead back Stevenson being out with an ankle injury. Kevin Harris was elevated from the practice squad for depth behind Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery.

Cornerback Alex Austin is active for the first time since joining the Patriots last month. He’ll back up starters Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson with Wade sidelined due to illness.

Kickoff in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.