The Bruins continue their homestand Thursday night, and a skillful fan can walk away with a memorable prize this holiday season.

Boston faces off against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden following a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Charlie Coyle has been one of the Black and Gold’s most consistent players, and he’s the subject of this week’s prize.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during Bruins-Sabres can compete to win a signed Coyle black home centennial jersey.

Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres Predict the Game

NESN’s Bruins-Sabres broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-Buffalo and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 12/7, 4:41pm
Buffalo Sabres
BUF
+221
Thu 12/7, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-272

Remember the more you play, the more opportunities you have to win an incredible prize.

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

