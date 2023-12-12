Four days after being released by the New England Patriots, veteran running back/receiver Ty Montgomery worked out for the New Orleans Saints.

Montgomery was one of four players who had a workout in New Orleans on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire. Montgomery, listed as a wide receiver on the wire, was joined by running backs Jerrison Ealy, John Lovett and James Robinson.

Montgomery was released Friday after New England’s Week 14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It came one day after the 30-year-old missed a block that led to the Steelers blocking a punt on “Thursday Night Football.”

New England’s release of Montgomery opened a roster spot for linebacker Christian Elliss, who was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots fans might recall Robinson, as well. Robinson signed with the Patriots in March, but was released in June. New Orleans Football Network’s Nick Underhill on Tuesday evening reported the Saints intend to sign Robinson to their practice squad.

The Saints’ running back depth chart is headlined by Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams while Chris Olave leads the receiver room.