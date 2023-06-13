As the saying goes, you can’t make the club in the tub, and that reportedly was what led to James Robinson’s swift release Monday.

The Patriots cut the veteran running back just three months after signing him because he simply could not stay healthy, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“Injuries were the issue, and the veteran RB couldn’t stay on the field,” Howe tweeted Tuesday, citing a source.

Robinson missed two of the first four spring practices that were open to the media, including Day 1 of mandatory minicamp on Monday. He also wasn’t especially impressive when he was active, and most of his reps in open spring practices came with the second-team offense.

The nature of Robinson’s injuries was not reported. The 24-year-old suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season and did not look like the same player in 2022, finishing with just 386 yards from scrimmage and sitting out the final five games as a healthy scratch. He split last season between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets before signing with the Patriots on a two-year contract that included just $150,000 in guaranteed money.

New England’s running back group now features Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris. Montgomery also has seen reps at wide receiver in spring practice.